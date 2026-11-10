Dollar slips against major currencies

NEW YORK, 10th November, 2026 (WAM) – The U.S. dollar retreated against major currencies, including the euro and the yen, on Monday, as investors shifted back toward riskier assets.

The euro rose 0.64% against the dollar, reaching $1.1213. The dollar also fell 0.41% against the Japanese yen, settling at 157.89 yen, while the British pound climbed 0.60% to reach $1.34290.

The dollar index, which measures the performance of the U.S. currency against a basket of six major currencies, dropped 0.47% to 101.75 points.

The Australian dollar rose 0.95% to $0.6922, while the New Zealand dollar jumped 1.54% to $0.56301.