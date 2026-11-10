Storms sweep through British Columbia, causing massive power outages

OTTAWA,10th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Thousands of households across vast areas of Western Canada have been left without power due to intense storms, which have brought heavy rainfall and fierce winds.

The province of British Columbia has been the hardest hit, with approximately 135,000 customers currently experiencing power outages. Since the onset of this severe weather last Friday, the province has recorded more than 380,000 individual power interruptions.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued warnings for a new wave of storms expected between Tuesday and Thursday, affecting several coastal regions in British Columbia—specifically the northern, central, and southern coasts, as well as Vancouver Island.

BC Hydro says in a statement that almost 415,000 customers had lost power at some point since Friday.