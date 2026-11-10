Sales of Russian chemical products on global market total $32 bn in 2025 — minister

MOSCOW, 10th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Sales of Russian chemical products on the global market reached $32 billion last year, with mineral fertilizers accounting for 15.2%, Industry and Trade Minister Anton Alikhanov said.

"The chemical industry is also a leader for our exports. Shipments to foreign markets account for around one-fifth of our total non-commodity non-energy exports. Last year sales of our chemical products on the global market surpassed $32 bln, with mineral fertilizers accounting for 15.2%, though other components of our chemical industry are also growing in exports," he said at the Chemistry 2026 exhibition.

Russian chemical enterprises have invested over 4.8 trillion rubles into their own development since 2022, the minister said as quoted by TASS.