Death toll rises to 39 after migrant boat capsizes off Senegal

DAKAR, 10th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The death toll from the sinking of a migrant boat off Senegal rose to 39 on Monday, authorities said.

Ndeye Nguenar Mbodj, Governor of the northwestern Louga region, said four additional bodies were found on Monday morning, raising the toll from 35 to 39.

In a statement released Monday, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) noted that as of 26th October it had recorded at least 454 deaths and disappearances along the Atlantic route in 2026, adding that the figure represented only a minimum count.