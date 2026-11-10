Mexico’s car output, exports record biggest declines since COVID-19

MEXICO CITY, 10th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Mexico’s light vehicle production fell 17.7 percent in October to around 303,000 units, while exports dropped 17.9 percent to about 258,000 units, marking the sector’s steepest declines since the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the National Institute of Statistics and Geography, the contraction was attributed largely to weaker US demand. The US, the main destination for Mexican exports, reduced its purchases of Mexican-made vehicles by 17.6 percent amid the impact of its 25 percent tariffs on vehicle imports.

During the first 10 months of 2026, Mexico produced 3.254 million vehicles, a 3.9 percent decrease, while exports totalled around 2.786 million units, down 3.3 percent compared with the same period last year.