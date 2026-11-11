Zelensky thanks UAE for providing reliable venue for negotiations

KYIV, 11th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the UAE for providing a reliable venue for negotiations after delegations from Ukraine, the United States and Russia concluded the first day of working-level trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, aimed at advancing dialogue and diplomatic efforts towards a political settlement. The talks are scheduled to resume on Wednesday morning.

According to Ukrinform, Zelensky described the trilateral talks, preceded by meetings with European and American partners, as "constructive and quite substantive" in a statement on Telegram.

He said the discussions covered possible humanitarian measures, the release of prisoners of war as a priority, the substance and long-term effectiveness of security guarantees, and mechanisms to prevent a recurrence of the war.

Zelensky added that he had instructed Ukraine's delegation on Wednesday's talks and subsequent discussions with US representatives and European partners to bring peace closer.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio described the first day of talks in the UAE as "very productive", speaking in Paris, according to Ukrinform, citing Sky News.

Rubio said Washington aimed eventually to expand the trilateral format to include European allies directly at the negotiating table as part of a long-term solution.