LIVEX 2026 exceeds global benchmarks, boosts Abu Dhabi’s global standing

ABU DHABI, 10th November, 2026 (WAM) --The inaugural Liveability and Investment Exhibition (LIVEX 2026), organised by the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), exceeded global performance benchmarks, reinforcing Abu Dhabi's position as an international platform for investment, partnerships and sustainable urban development.

Independent post-event research by Explori, a global specialist in event performance measurement and benchmarking, based on a representative sample of visitors, found that the exhibition attracted more than 33,000 visitors from over 50 countries and achieved a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of +67, compared with Explori's global conference benchmark of +32 to +35.

The score was comparable with those of established international exhibitions previously ranked by Explori among the top 5% of trade shows worldwide. Overall visitor satisfaction reached 95.5%, while 88.4% of respondents intended to return in 2027.

The research found that 52.7% considered the exhibition very important to their business or organisation, compared with the MENA benchmark of 42.6%. Among visitors seeking connections with developers, investors and business partners, 81.8% reported achieving their objectives to a high degree.

Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of DMT, said the results demonstrated the growing importance of quality of life in strengthening cities' competitiveness, attracting investment and talent, and achieving sustainable growth.

He highlighted Abu Dhabi's integrated approach to urban planning, infrastructure, mobility, public spaces and services, ensuring development meets community and economic needs. He added that LIVEX brought together government, the private sector, investors, developers and experts to translate dialogue into partnerships and practical solutions, laying the foundation for greater international cooperation.

Among visitors considering relocation to Abu Dhabi, 71.4% cited quality of life, safety and community cohesion, while 48.6% identified investment, career development and business opportunities.

Half of respondents highlighted meetings with government officials as a key benefit. The exhibition announced more than 50 agreements and initiatives with a stated combined value exceeding AED150 billion, covering investment, infrastructure, community development and technologies to improve urban efficiency and quality of life.

International participants included Anne Hidalgo, former Mayor of Paris; Christiana Figueres, former Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change; Sebastian Thrun, AI and robotics pioneer; Steve Chen, co-founder of YouTube; and Dan Buettner, longevity researcher and founder of Blue Zones.

Discussions addressed population growth, demographic changes and evolving lifestyles, focusing on people-centric urban development that balances economic growth with community needs.

LIVEX will return in October 2027, building on its inaugural results to expand international partnerships, facilitate knowledge exchange and advance solutions shaping the future of cities and improving quality of life.