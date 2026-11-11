NASA to launch nuclear-powered rover to Moon's South Pole in 2028

CAPE CANAVERAL, 11th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has said that it is developing a nuclear-powered rover PROMISE, which will land at the Moon's South Pole in 2028.

"NASA… announced it is moving forward with development of PROMISE (Polar Rover for Observation, Mapping, and In-Situ Exploration). Carrying science instruments and technology demonstrations, the six-wheeled rover will land at the Moon's South Pole… NASA is targeting late 2028 to launch PROMISE," a NASA statement said.

The PROMISE rover will carry a drill to extract regolith in order to study ice and other resources on the Moon, NASA added. The rover's mission is planned to last for 18 months, NASA added. NASA has awarded the US-based space company Blue Origin, founded by billionaire Jeff Bezos, a base contract worth $94 million to deliver the PROMISE vehicle to the lunar South Pole, the statement read.