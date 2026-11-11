GITEX World RobotiX 2026 brings humanoid debuts, next-gen embodied AI to Dubai

DUBAI, 11th November, 2026 (WAM) -- From interactive humanoids and intelligent machines undertaking industrial tasks to multilingual robot assistants and wearable exoskeletons, the latest advances in the Physical AI phenomenon will take centre stage at the world’s largest tech and AI event next month in Dubai.

GITEX World RobotiX, a new launch event at GITEX GLOBAL, will converge the world’s robotics pioneers and leaders in embodied AI from 8-11 December at Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City Dubai, to show how machines that perceive, reason and act in the physical world are transforming manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, hospitality and smart infrastructure. GITEX GLOBAL 2026 will kick off with the GITEX Summit on 7 December at Dubai World Trade Centre, ahead of the exhibition at Expo City Dubai.

The showcase arrives as robot demand surges; more than 22,000 humanoid robots were shipped globally in the first half of 2026, a 300% year-on-year increase, according to Counterpoint Research, with shipments expected to exceed 50,000 units by year-end. Dubai is also advancing its robotics ambitions through its Robotics and Automation Program, targeting the deployment of 200,000 robots over 10 years to 2032.

Unitree, one of the world’s largest humanoid makers with 31 percent global market share, spearheads participation this year, alongside other headliners including UBTECH, whose humanoids are deployed in car factories and being tested by Airbus; AiMOGA, Chery Auto’s embodied AI robotics brand; DEEP Robotics, a global leader in quadrupeds; and the UAE’s Micropolis Robotics, which provides autonomous patrol robots for Dubai Police.

UAE-based Mangobot, a robotics solutions provider specialising in deploying and integrating intelligent machines, will present a robotic workforce featuring autonomous general-purpose robots, patrol robots, multilingual robot receptionists and live robotic performances. Visitors can also experience wearable exoskeleton technology firsthand.

Making its Middle East debut, MOS 2, developed by Chinese embodied intelligence innovator Lumos Robotics, is a wheeled ‘AI Worker’ with dual arms capable of handling payloads of up to 50 kg and operating for more than eight hours.

According to Lumos Robotics, its first-generation MOS robots completed over 1,000 hours of continuous, failure-free operation at Mitsubishi Electric’s Changshu factory, undertaking material handling, quality inspection and screwdriving tasks. The company will also showcase NIX S3, which will deliver a live dance performance demonstrating its 21 degrees of freedom, high-torque joints, agility and dynamic motion capabilities.

UAE-based Lootah Robotics, a robotics solutions and systems integration company, will showcase humanoid, quadruped, service, cleaning and telepresence robots from manufacturers including Unitree, AGIBOT, Pudu Robotics, UBTECH and EngineAI.

China’s Light Origins, which develops humanoid robots and intelligent robotic systems, will make the first public appearance of its ‘bunny-shaped’ robot, with live demos of household scenarios offering visitors hands-on interaction.

Meanwhile, Raydiculous, a bionic robotics innovator from the Chengdu Humanoid Robot Innovation Centre, will make its Middle East debut with two innovations. Its TP01 humanoid, designed for commercial interaction and public services, can communicate in English and Arabic and perform synchronised movements. Alongside it, DINOBOT, described by Raydiculous as the world’s first intelligent bipedal walking bionic dinosaur, will demonstrate realistic movement and interactive capabilities.

Supporting future robotics talent, UAE-based technology and robotics education company Besomi will introduce six humanoid and mobile robots known as the ‘Besomi Rangers’. Unitree, Seeed Studio, Arduino and Qualcomm will be joining Besomi on the stand. The showcase will feature the latest humanoid robot from Unitree, a global leader in humanoid robotics. A live Robotics & AI Lab will allow visitors to explore how robots are engineered, programmed and trained, with hands-on engineering training using the latest Arduino VENTUNO platform, developed in collaboration with Qualcomm.

JWIPC, a Chinese developer of AI computing hardware and industrial computing solutions, will launch robotic controllers built on NVIDIA’s Thor module, which the company says delivers up to 2,070 TFLOPS of FP4 computing performance. Designed for humanoids, robotic arms and autonomous mobile robots, the controllers enable AI processing and real-time decision-making.

Meanwhile, Physical AI software developer Songying Technology will demonstrate ORCA OS and ORCA Lab, integrating simulation, synthetic data generation, AI training, validation and deployment into a connected robotics development environment. Taiwan-based embedded computing specialist Vecow will unveil advanced, rugged Edge AI and robotics platforms powered by NVIDIA, Intel, AMD, Qualcomm, and NXP, while officially introducing its dedicated UAE team to accelerate mission-critical regional deployments

The 46th edition of GITEX GLOBAL, organised by inD, opens with The GITEX Summit at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) on 7 December, before the four-day GITEX GLOBAL Expo begins at Dubai Exhibition Centre alongside Expand North Star, its startup and investor event.

The dual-blockbuster showcase converges 6,000-plus enterprise and startup exhibitors with tens of thousands of government leaders, C-suite executives, investors and buyers from 180 countries, reaffirming Dubai’s status as an epicentre of tech collaboration.