Automechanika Dubai brings together more than 1,300 exhibitors from over 50 countries

DUBAI, 11th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Automechanika Dubai concluded its first day at Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC), Expo City Dubai, following a keynote address by Eng. Mohamed Ebrahim Hassan Al Mansoori, Undersecretary for Infrastructure and Transportation Affairs at the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI).

The event's first edition at Expo City Dubai, following 22 editions at Dubai World Trade Centre, brought together more than 1,300 exhibitors from over 50 countries across the entire automotive aftermarket supply chain.

The opening day also provided a platform for industry leaders to consider the forces shaping the sector's future. Chris Lee, Portfolio Director, Mobility & Logistics, Messe Frankfurt Middle East, said: “Our first day at Expo City Dubai has highlighted the industry’s appetite for dialogue on what comes next, from autonomous mobility and multi-energy fuels to new opportunities beyond vehicle sales. Automechanika Dubai provides a platform for these conversations and for bringing the industry together to shape its future.”

On the exhibition floor, the quality of participation and the opportunities for business were also central to the day's activity.

On the first day, the Innovation4Mobility programme explored the future of intelligent, connected, and autonomous mobility, from technological developments and operational challenges to the regulatory frameworks and commercial partnerships needed to bring autonomous solutions to scale.

The spotlight now turns to 11 November, when the sixth Automechanika Dubai Awards will announce its winners at Dubai Exhibition Centre. Following 748 submissions from 22 countries, 70 finalists across 15 categories are awaiting the results. The second day will also see the launch of Fleet FWD, exploring fleet operations, electrification, connected technologies and commercial mobility, alongside continuing sessions at Aftermarket Central and Innovation4Mobility.

Automechanika Dubai runs until 12 November, connecting international businesses and industry professionals to exchange expertise, build commercial relationships and explore opportunities across the Middle East, Africa, and wider global markets.