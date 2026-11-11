Google upgrades Gemini with Memory summary

WASHINGTON, 11th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Google has announced the launch of a new feature for its artificial intelligence assistant, Gemini, called Memory Summary. The tool allows users to view, review, edit, or delete the personal information the assistant retains about them.

The new feature organises information into various categories, including personal data and important relationships, professional background and projects, travel and devices, media and entertainment, as well as fitness and lifestyle.

The tool enables users to add new information, modify stored data, or delete it through direct instructions to Gemini. It also provides an option to check when specific information was added or modified.

The feature can be accessed via the web version of Gemini by going to Settings and then the Personal Intelligence section, where a list of the information the assistant remembers about the user appears, along with options to review and manage it. Its rollout has not yet been observed on mobile applications for Android and iOS