Dubai International Electric Vehicle Exhibition and Conference opens with over 300 participants

DUBAI, 11th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The inaugural Dubai International Electric Vehicle Exhibition and Conference (EV World 2026) opened Tuesday, 10 November, organised by Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and China EV100.

More than 300 local and international authorities, companies and organisations are taking part, along with around 120 speakers: experts, officials and specialists in the transport, technology and energy sectors.

The event continues until 12 November at Dubai World Trade Centre under the theme "Driving a Smart and Sustainable Mobility Future". It serves as an international platform for showcasing the latest innovations and technologies in electric vehicles and smart and sustainable mobility, and for strengthening cooperation and fostering investment and technology partnerships, consolidating Dubai's position as a global hub for developing future mobility solutions.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, Roads and Transport Authority, toured the exhibition stands and reviewed the latest innovations and technologies showcased by participating companies and organisations in electric vehicles, smart charging systems, autonomous vehicles, air mobility solutions and advanced technologies that contribute to developing the transport system and enhancing its efficiency and sustainability.

Al Tayer's tour covered the stands of several international and local companies, government entities and academic institutions, including Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility), Al-Futtaim Group, BYD, XPENG and Heriot-Watt University Dubai, alongside companies specialising in electric vehicle services and charging infrastructure. He was briefed on the latest innovative solutions and applications, including electric buses, autonomous driving technologies, advanced electric vehicles, fast-charging systems, electric vehicle maintenance solutions and fleet management, as well as research innovations in smart and sustainable mobility.

Al Tayer also reviewed a range of future projects and technologies showcased by participating entities, including electric vehicles capable of both road and air travel, autonomous robots designed for field operations, advanced applications in vehicle control systems, and last-mile mobility and logistics solutions. These innovations reflect the rapid development of the electric vehicle industry and its diverse uses across the transport and services sectors, opening new opportunities to harness modern technologies in developing an integrated, smart and sustainable mobility system.

RTA's participation forms part of its efforts to support the transition towards a more sustainable mobility system, reinforce Dubai's position as a global hub for electric and smart mobility, and highlight its role in developing future transport solutions, adopting innovative technologies and strengthening partnerships with specialised international institutions and companies in the mobility sector.

At the exhibition, RTA is featuring a selection of its key initiatives, projects, solutions and services in electric and sustainable mobility, reflecting its efforts to develop the public transport system, expand the use of environmentally friendly vehicles, harness modern technologies and smart systems, and support the objectives of Dubai's sustainable mobility strategy.

The initiatives and projects on display include four main models reflecting RTA's drive to develop innovative and sustainable modes of transport. These include electric buses that enhance the sustainability of the public transport system and reduce carbon emissions, and electric motorcycles, which support the transition towards more sustainable solutions in the delivery sector. Alongside the motorcycles, battery-swapping stations help improve their operational efficiency and facilitate their use.

RTA is also highlighting the electric abra initiative, reflecting its efforts to develop sustainable marine transport and reduce the sector’s carbon footprint, as well as its autonomous taxi project. The project reflects RTA's drive to harness autonomous driving technologies and artificial intelligence in mobility services and to develop smart transport solutions that keep pace with future needs and enhance the efficiency of the customer experience.

RTA's participation as a co-organiser emphasises the importance of joining efforts with local and international partners, exchanging expertise and showcasing the latest innovations and technologies. These efforts will help accelerate the transition towards electric mobility, improve the efficiency and sustainability of the transport system, and support Dubai's environmental and climate objectives.