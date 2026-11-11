COP31: Energy transition takes centre stage as countries map path beyond fossil fuels

ANTALYA, Türkiye, 11th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The global energy transition took centre stage on the second day of COP31 in Türkiye, as countries explored how to move away from fossil fuels, accelerate clean energy and overcome financial and infrastructure barriers standing in the way.

Three years after countries agreed in Dubai (COP28) to transition away from coal, oil and gas, Brazil, COP30 lead, presented a roadmap aimed at turning that promise into reality.

“It’s long past time to stop treating the transition away from fossil fuels as taboo or intractable,” UN Secretary-General António Guterres said at the launch of Brazil’s COP30 initiative setting out how countries can transition away from fossil fuels.

But he also had a warning: fossil fuel dependence is not just bad for the climate. It is becoming an increasingly expensive liability.

Since the current escalation in the Middle East began, the European Union alone has paid more than €100 billion in additional fossil fuel import costs, he said, while petrol and diesel prices have surged across 130 countries.

“Changing suppliers will not eliminate this exposure. Disruption anywhere drives up prices everywhere.”

First released on 3 November and formally presented today at COP31, Brazil's roadmap seeks to turn the global commitment to move away from fossil fuels into national plans.

The challenge looks different from one country to another. Oil and gas producers must prepare for declining revenues and changes to jobs and industries, while countries dependent on imported fuels need to develop alternatives that can reduce their exposure to volatile energy markets.

Ana Toni, CEO of Brazil’s COP30 Presidency, said the roadmap examines three interconnected challenges: fossil fuel demand, production and supply, and the economic consequences of moving away from them.

It also offers countries indicators to assess their readiness, identify obstacles and plan next steps, alongside proposals for greater international cooperation.

“Start now from wherever you are. Start now. Don’t wait,” she urged.

The roadmap is voluntary and not new binding climate agreement.

Secretary-General Guterres nevertheless called on countries to produce national plans with clear timelines and financing needs, and to demonstrate measurable progress by 2028.