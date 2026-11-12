Security Council to discuss technology's role in conflict resolution, international security

NEW YORK, 11th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The UN Security Council will meet on 24th November to discuss how rapid technological advances, including artificial intelligence and autonomous and uncrewed technologies, are reshaping armed conflicts and their resolution, as well as the opportunities and risks they pose to international peace and security.

The open debate, initiated by Latvia, which holds the Council's presidency in November, will be chaired by Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs under the theme "Conflict Resolution in an Era of Rapid Technological Change".

Discussions will examine the integration of emerging technologies into conflict management, from early warning, prevention and mediation to peacekeeping and post-conflict recovery, while exploring ways to maximise their benefits and mitigate risks.