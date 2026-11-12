EU, Nigeria sign agreement to accelerate return of irregular migrants

BRUSSELS, 11th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The European Union and Nigeria have signed a readmission agreement aimed at accelerating the identification and return of people without legal residence rights and strengthening bilateral cooperation on migration and security.

The agreement was signed in Abuja by Magnus Brunner, European Commissioner for Internal Affairs and Migration, and Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, Nigeria's Minister of Foreign Affairs, during Brunner's official visit.

According to the European Commission, the agreement establishes rapid and effective procedures for identifying and returning people who have no right to stay in Nigeria or an EU Member State, facilitating return and readmission between the two sides.

Brunner described Nigeria as a key partner for Europe, stressing that both sides were turning dialogue into action through stronger security cooperation and better migration management.

The EU and Nigeria also launched a Senior Officials Dialogue on Migration and Security to strengthen bilateral coordination and cooperation.

The agreement forms part of EU efforts to accelerate returns of people without legal residence rights. The EU currently has formal readmission agreements or practical arrangements on return and readmission with 24 countries.

The agreement requires the European Parliament's consent and subsequent ratification by the Council of the EU before entering into force.