Digital, surgical innovations enhance healthcare at Military Medicine Congress

ABU DHABI, 12th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The medical technologies showcased at the exhibition accompanying the 46th World Congress on Military Medicine ranged from remote diagnostic solutions for remote areas to specialised surgical equipment, medical imaging systems and laboratory testing technologies. Presented by MedQuick and Zahrawi Group, the innovations highlighted the expanding range of technologies designed to support medical professionals and advance healthcare capabilities in the UAE and the wider region.

Among the solutions on display was MedLink, a mobile field hospital diagnostic kit developed by digital health company MedQuick. The system provides remote diagnostic and medical consultation capabilities in environments where access to specialised healthcare services is limited, including remote areas, disaster sites and field operations.

Mohamed Fouad El Gamal, the company's Founder and CEO, said the kit, which is licensed and accredited by the Dubai Health Authority, contains more than 24 connected diagnostic and laboratory devices integrated into a single portable unit. It enables field teams to conduct medical tests and obtain diagnostic readings while connecting by video with specialists at military hospitals, relief centres and healthcare facilities inside and outside the UAE.

He noted that the availability of real-time vital signs and laboratory data is among the system's key features, as test results and live readings allow doctors to assess patients and make treatment decisions based on up-to-date information, rather than relying on previous imaging scans or laboratory results. This, he said, helps accelerate medical response in remote locations.

Surgical and imaging solutions formed another key part of the technologies presented by Zahrawi Group, which provides a diverse portfolio of medical devices and specialised equipment to hospitals and healthcare facilities. Its offerings include orthopaedic and joint surgery technologies, endoscopy equipment, robotic-assisted surgical solutions, medical imaging systems and laboratory diagnostics.

Anil Nair, Regional Head of Surgery at Zahrawi Group, said the group focuses on bringing global medical innovations to the healthcare sector across the region, supporting medical professionals, advancing clinical practices and improving the quality of care.

He highlighted the group's representation of US-based Zimmer Biomet, a global leader in orthopaedics, joint surgery and related technologies. Its portfolio includes the ROSA robotic-assisted surgical system for knee, hip, shoulder and spine procedures; the TMINI system for total knee replacement; and the Persona IQ smart knee implant, which is equipped with sensors to monitor patients' movement following surgery.

Nair added that the group's technologies also cover endoscopic surgery and ligament reconstruction, including JuggerKnot suture anchors and the ToggleLoc system, used in anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction.

The portfolio further includes medical imaging solutions, ranging from magnetic resonance imaging and ultrasound systems to digital and mobile X-ray equipment and medical image archiving systems. Its laboratory diagnostics technologies include molecular diagnostic systems based on real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR), as well as genetic sequencing and genomic analysis solutions.