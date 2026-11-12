Asian Nations Chess Cup brings together players from 19 countries in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 11th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The 2026 Asian Nations Chess Cup opened with UAE 1 defeating UAE 3 by 3–1, while UAE 2 lost 4–0 to Kazakhstan in the men's competition.

Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Zayed for Good Foundation and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, the tournament is organised by Abu Dhabi Chess and Mind Games Club under the supervision of the Asian Chess Federation. It features 150 players from 19 countries at the Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel until 18th November.

India, Russia, China, Mongolia, Malaysia and Syria secured 4–0 victories, while Uzbekistan and Sri Lanka also won their opening matches.

In the women's competition, Russia, China, Uzbekistan and Mongolia recorded 4–0 wins, while Kazakhstan and India also prevailed.

The men's competition continues with two rounds on Thursday. Chief Arbiter Saeed Alkhouri leads the officiating team.