Ajman University MBA ranks 13th regionally in QS 2027

AJMAN, 12th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Ajman University's (AU) Master of Business Administration (MBA) has been ranked 13th in the Middle East and Africa in the QS Global MBA Rankings 2027, one of the most closely watched benchmarks in business education.

Placed in the 251–300 band globally, the MBA now stands alongside established business schools around the world, a result that reflects the programme's steady focus on academic quality, faculty expertise, and career-ready learning.

QS evaluates MBA programmes on the measures that matter most to students and employers, from employability and return on investment to thought leadership and diversity. A strong placement is therefore more than a number on a table; it is an independent signal of the value a programme delivers to the people who choose it and the organisations that hire its graduates.

The MBA's standout result came in diversity, where it ranked 21st in the world with a score of 86.1, a full 26 points above the global average of 60.1. The score captures something that defines the AU classroom: students and faculty from a wide range of nationalities and professional backgrounds learning side by side.

In a region whose economy is built on global trade, investment, and talent, that daily exchange of perspectives prepares graduates to lead diverse teams, negotiate across cultures, and understand markets far beyond their own.

The programme also outperformed the global average in alumni outcomes and thought leadership, two indicators that speak directly to its impact beyond the classroom. AU MBA graduates are progressing in their careers and taking on greater responsibility, while faculty continue to contribute research and expertise to regional and international conversations on business and management.

For prospective students, the ranking offers an internationally recognised measure of quality that adds weight to the College of Business Administration's AACSB accreditation, a distinction held by fewer than 6 percent of business schools worldwide. Together, the two credentials give working professionals confidence that an AU MBA carries value across borders and industries.

For the university, the result strengthens AU's standing in regional business education and raises its profile with employers, industry partners, and academic institutions around the world. And for the wider AU community, it is a shared achievement: alumni see the value of their degree recognised on a global stage, and current students can take pride in a programme that competes with the best.

The UAE's next chapter of growth will be shaped by leaders who can build ventures, manage across cultures, and weigh economic gains alongside social impact. This ranking is clear evidence that AU's MBA is developing those leaders today, and a strong foundation for the programme as it raises its ambitions on the world stage.