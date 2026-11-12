MG Motor Middle East showcases electric, hybrid models at EV World 2026 in Dubai

DUBAI, 12th November, 2026 (WAM) -- MG Motor Middle East is showcasing its latest advancements in electrified mobility and four vehicles spanning electric, hybrid and plug-in hybrid technologies under the theme “Passion, Electrified” at the Dubai International Electric Vehicle Exhibition and Conference (EV World 2026), concluding today at Dubai World Trade Centre.

At its stand A13, MG highlights innovations from Hybrid+ and Plug-in Hybrid+ technologies to next-generation SolidCore semi-solid-state battery technology. Supported by intelligent energy management systems and advanced hybrid transmissions, these innovations deliver greater efficiency, enhanced performance and improved safety. MG Motor's development of New Energy Vehicles is backed by its parent company, SAIC Motor, giving the brand access to global engineering expertise and research and development capabilities. With driving distances and charging infrastructure differing across Middle East markets, MG Motor is developing a portfolio that gives drivers more choice as they consider the move towards electrification.

Leading the line-up is the MG Cyberster, the brand's fully electric roadster. Alongside it, the MG07 PHEV highlights MG’s focus on next-generation technology, reflecting the brand’s continued investment in innovation. The MG HS HEV combines a petrol engine with hybrid technology to deliver a combined driving range of up to 1,287 kilometres. Completing the line-up is the MG RX9 PHEV, which brings plug-in hybrid technology to a larger SUV format, with the option of electric driving for shorter journeys and petrol power when travelling further.

Jacky Xu, Managing Director of MG Motor Middle East, said the company was committed to understanding and anticipating customers’ needs across the Middle East and offering the right choices for their lifestyles, whether they were ready to make the move to fully electric vehicles or wanted the efficiency of a hybrid or the flexibility of a plug-in hybrid. He said its participation at EV World reflected this commitment and helped more customers discover the benefits of New Energy Vehicles.