Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law on Dubai Municipality

DUBAI, 12th November, 2026 (WAM) -- In his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister, has issued Law No. (18) of 2026 concerning the Dubai Municipality. The Law defines the Municipality’s objectives and mandate, strengthening its role in supporting sustainable development, enhancing quality of life across Dubai and boosting the emirate’s global competitiveness.

The Law applies to Dubai Municipality, established pursuant to the 1961 Order Establishing the Dubai Municipality Council, as a government department with legal personality and the capacity to undertake all acts and activities necessary to achieve its objectives.

Under the Law, Dubai Municipality will exercise its mandate and powers across the Emirate of Dubai, including special development zones and free zones, such as the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). This applies in accordance with the provisions of the Law, the decisions issued pursuant to it and other applicable legislation, unless a specific legislative provision exempts any such zone from the Municipality’s jurisdiction.

The Law defines the objectives of Dubai Municipality, which include building a future-ready city that enhances quality of life, happiness and wellbeing through an integrated and sustainable urban planning system that supports economic growth, preserves the emirate’s urban heritage and addresses the requirements of cities of the future. The Municipality also seeks to enhance Dubai’s urban environment by developing world-class public and recreational facilities and expanding green spaces, contributing to improved quality of life across the emirate.

The Municipality’s objectives also include developing infrastructure and advancing integrated waste management across Dubai to support sustainable development goals and ensure the efficient management of resources. The Law further seeks to advance the building and construction sector through the adoption of globally advanced technologies, while ensuring public health and safety and food safety in accordance with international best practices, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a leading city to live, work and visit.

The objectives also include strengthening partnerships with the private sector and creating new economic opportunities, alongside providing proactive and integrated services that exceed community expectations and contribute to wellbeing and quality of life across Dubai. They also include building strategic partnerships and strengthening relationships with government entities, cities and peer institutions worldwide.

The Law defines Dubai Municipality’s mandate and powers in pursuing its objectives, as well as its authority to carry out oversight and inspection and verify compliance with applicable legislation.

In accordance with applicable legislation, the Law permits Dubai Municipality to outsource any of its functions or powers to a public or private entity under an agreement that defines the rights and obligations of the Municipality and the contracted entity, as well as the conditions, requirements and standards that must be observed in carrying out the outsourced functions and powers.

The Law regulates the executive body of Dubai Municipality, comprising the Director General, executive directors, and a number of administrative and technical employees.

It also sets out the procedures for appointing the Director General and defines the Director General’s functions and powers. The Director General will be appointed by a decree issued by the Ruler of Dubai and will be directly accountable to The Executive Council of Dubai for carrying out the responsibilities assigned under the Law.

The Law also defines the Municipality’s financial resources and regulates its accounts and financial year in line with government accounting principles, standards and practices.

The Law requires all persons and government entities to fully cooperate with Dubai Municipality and its affiliated entities, fulfil their requirements, and provide them with any data, information, documents, statistics and reports they request and deem necessary to achieve their objectives and exercise the functions assigned to them under the Law, the decisions issued pursuant to it, and applicable legislation in Dubai.

Law No. (18) of 2026 supersedes the 1961 Order Establishing the Dubai Municipality Council, and any provision in other legislation that conflicts with this Law is repealed to the extent of such conflict.

Legislation, regulations, local orders, decisions and bylaws currently in force at Dubai Municipality, including legislation issued pursuant to the 1961 Order Establishing the Dubai Municipality Council, will continue to apply to the extent that they do not conflict with the provisions of the new Law or other legislation in force in Dubai, until new legislation, regulations, decisions and bylaws replacing them are issued.

The Law will be published in the Official Gazette and will take effect from the date of its publication.