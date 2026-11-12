RAKEZ collaborates with MoFT to highlight UAE’s growing trade opportunities

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 12th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) and the Ministry of Foreign Trade (MoFT) co-organised an awareness session on Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPAs), helping businesses understand how to benefit from the UAE’s expanding network of international trade partnerships.

Bringing together business owners and professionals involved in manufacturing, trading, logistics and international business operations, the session highlighted CEPAs’ role in strengthening the UAE's position as a global trading hub by reducing trade barriers, improving market access and creating new investment opportunities. These agreements extend beyond preferential tariffs to cover areas such as services, digital trade, government procurement and economic cooperation, offering businesses multiple avenues for international growth.

During the session, MoFT representatives explained the scope of the agreements and their practical implications for businesses operating in the UAE, focusing on how CEPAs can improve export competitiveness.

The team explained that under most of these agreements, customs duties are eliminated on more than 90 percent of tariff lines, enabling eligible UAE products to enter partner markets at reduced costs.

According to MoFT experts, the agreements also offer advantages for manufacturers on the import side. Reduced or eliminated tariffs on raw materials and components sourced from partner countries can lower production costs, while access to a wider supplier network across Asia, Africa and Latin America can help businesses diversify sourcing and strengthen supply chain resilience.

The discussion also explored the investment opportunities created by CEPAs, including greater regulatory transparency, improved access to international markets and enhanced cooperation between businesses across partner countries.

Participants received guidance on rules of origin, product eligibility and the documentation required to access preferential trade benefits, including considerations relevant to free zone companies.

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said the UAE was opening up new possibilities for businesses through its growing network of international trade partnerships, but knowing where the opportunities lie and how to make use of them was equally important.

He added that, with such a diverse community of businesses at RAKEZ, it saw real value in bringing government expertise directly to its clients, helping them make informed decisions and explore new avenues for growth. He said this was the kind of practical engagement RAKEZ wanted to continue building with its government partners.

Through such knowledge-sharing initiatives, RAKEZ continues to connect its business community with government expertise and practical resources that support informed decision-making, international expansion and long-term business growth.