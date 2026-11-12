ADJD promotes legal awareness at Sharjah International Book Fair

ABU DHABI, 12th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) is participating in the 45th edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair through a diverse programme of activities and awareness initiatives with the aim of disseminating legal culture and elevating social awareness, particularly in fields associated with fostering family responsibility and child protection.

The participation aims to intensify direct engagement with the public and consolidate legal knowledge, thereby contributing to the development of a conscious society that supports the path of sustainable development.

As part of the participation programme, the Family Prosecution is offering a suite of awareness activities tailored for parents, children, and students, which includes interactive workshops dedicated to introducing children and students to their rights and duties while educating them on how to navigate wrongful behaviours such as bullying, school assaults, and digital abuse by clarifying the legal ramifications of these actions through simplified, age-appropriate real-life stories.

The programme also features psychological, educational, and behavioural consultations for parents. These sessions aim to help parents understand their children's conduct, manage behavioural challenges, rectify misconceptions, and adopt dialogue and positive reinforcement within the family, thereby bolstering their role in protecting children and raising them on sound foundations.

The Judicial Department’s pavilion is showcasing a collection of print and digital legal publications that cover the latest legislation and specialised studies in the judicial and legal fields, in addition to awareness materials directed at various segments of society.

The Abu Dhabi Legal and Community Awareness Centre (Masouliya) is presenting a series of awareness and interactive events for children that focus on educating them about the dangers of bullying and promoting responsible, positive behaviour, alongside the launch of an educational magazine titled "Heroes of Responsibility: Today's Children, Tomorrow's Leaders", which features a variety of activities and exercises designed to enhance focus, entrench correct habits, and encourage children to adopt positive behaviours in their daily interactions.

The Juvenile Care Centre is also showcasing a collection of artistic paintings and handmade crafts created by its members, as part of rehabilitation programmes designed to develop their abilities, nurture their talents, and channel their creative energy into producing works of art that express their skills and ideas.