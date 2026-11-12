Muslim Council of Elders commends UAE humanitarian initiatives in Gaza including tents for 50,000 people

ABU DHABI, 12th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Muslim Council of Elders expressed its appreciation for the humanitarian and relief initiatives undertaken by the UAE to support the Palestinian people and alleviate the suffering of residents of the Gaza Strip. Foremost among these efforts is Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, which represents a leading model of humanitarian and relief action and embodies the UAE’s longstanding commitment to generosity and providing assistance to those affected by crises and conflicts.

The Muslim Council of Elders also commended the UAE’s initiative to provide tents for 50,000 people in the Gaza Strip, helping protect them from harsh weather conditions, heavy rainfall and flooding during winter. The Council affirmed that this humanitarian initiative reflects the noble values of solidarity and mutual support and demonstrates a steadfast commitment to assisting the Palestinian people and alleviating their suffering.

The Council further commended all Arab, Islamic, and international efforts aimed at supporting the Palestinian people and expressed its appreciation for the calls made by Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, to alleviate the suffering of innocent civilians in the Gaza Strip and ensure the delivery of humanitarian and relief assistance.

The Council renewed its call on the international community to intensify efforts to end the suffering of the Palestinian people.