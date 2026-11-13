Jordan offers condolences to UAE over Fujairah traffic accident victims

AMMAN, 13th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan has extended its heartfelt condolences to the government and people of the United Arab Emirates over the victims of a traffic accident in the Emirate of Fujairah.

In a statement carried by Petra news agency, the Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs of Jordan affirmed the Kingdom’s full solidarity with the UAE government and people in the wake of the tragic incident, extending sincere condolences to the victims' families and wishing the injured a speedy recovery.