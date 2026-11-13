Gold prices rise

SINGAPORE, 13th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Gold prices rose on Friday, recovering from a more than one-year low recorded in the previous session, but remained on track for a weekly loss.

Spot gold climbed 1 percent to US$3,915.31 per ounce by 03:22 GMT but was down 3.5 percent so far this week. US gold futures for December delivery gained 0.9 percent to US$3,919.60.

Among other precious metals, spot silver rose 1 percent to US$50.49 per ounce and palladium climbed 2.1 percent to US$1,014.50. Both were heading for weekly declines. Spot platinum gained 1.3 percent to US$1,538.22 and was on track for a modest weekly gain.