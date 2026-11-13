ADJD Undersecretary receives Ambassador of Kazakhstan

ABU DHABI, 13th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Counsellor Yousef Saeed Alabri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD), received Rauan Zhumabek, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Arab Emirates, at the Department’s headquarters.

During the meeting, the two sides explored prospects for joint cooperation across the legal and judicial fields, as well as ways to enhance communication and coordination channels between relevant institutions on both sides to support the exchange of expertise and best practices.

The meeting also addressed several matters concerning citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan residing in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and mechanisms to strengthen coordination with the concerned authorities, alongside the importance of exchanging visits to broaden the scope of judicial cooperation.

During the meeting, the Undersecretary affirmed the deep-rooted relations uniting the UAE and the Republic of Kazakhstan, underscoring the commitment to advancing bilateral cooperation—particularly in the legal and judicial sectors—and capitalising on opportunities to exchange knowledge and expertise in a manner that serves the mutual interests of the two friendly nations.

For his part, the Ambassador commended the remarkable development witnessed by Abu Dhabi’s judicial system and the progress achieved in remote litigation and the streamlining of legal and judicial procedures through the deployment of artificial intelligence applications and advanced technologies. He further expressed his country’s keen interest in exchanging expertise and expanding cooperation in these areas.