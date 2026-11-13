Al Dhafra Festival’s Razeen Camel Mazayna to begin on 15 November

ABU DHABI, 13th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority has announced that the Razeen Camel Mazayna, the second leg of the 20th edition of the Al Dhafra Festival, will take place from 15th to 22nd November 2026 at the Razeen Camel Mazayna Arena in Abu Dhabi.

The edition will showcase 82 rounds of camel beauty pageantry, with 775 awards totaling AED 9.95 million in cash prizes. Competitors will participate across four main breed categories: Local Asayel (38 rounds), Majahim (32 rounds), Crossbred Asayel (9 rounds), and Wadh (3 rounds).

This edition sees an expanded competitive schedule, marked by the addition of three new rounds to the Crossbred Asayel category (Mafareed, Haqayeq, and Laqaya), alongside three newly introduced rounds in the Wadh category for the same age groups.

The festival's opening stage, the Suwaihan Mazayna, took place in the Al Ain region from 27th October to 3rd November, featuring 82 rounds with a total prize purse of AED9.95 million. Following the Razeen leg, the festival will move to Madinat Zayed for its third stage from 3 to 10 December 2026, which will feature 88 rounds offering AED10.73 million in prize money.

The festival will then proceed to its fourth stage, the Cash Prizes Rounds, from 12th to 19th December 2026. This stage will feature 66 rounds with a total prize purse of AED20.56 million.

The fifth and final stage, the Ramouz Rounds, will run from 3rd to 12th January 2027, showcasing 65 rounds offering AED46.77 million in prize money. Across all five stages, the 20th edition will host a total of 383 rounds with aggregate prize money of AED97.24 million.

Participation in the 20th edition of the Al Dhafra Festival is open to individuals aged 18 and above.

Prospective participants can register via the official ‘Falak Al Namoos’ smart application, obtain their participant identification cards, and select their designated competition rounds in accordance with the established registration and entry schedules.

In addition, the application serves as a comprehensive digital hub, providing users with real-time announcements, breaking news updates, and the official festival handbook, which outlines terms, conditions, competition guidelines, prize breakdowns, and camel entry schedules. Participants can also manage their personal profiles, access specialised services related to the camel beauty contests, and explore information regarding all heritage festivals organized by the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority.