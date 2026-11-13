Al Ansari Financial Services reports AED 326 million operating income for Q3

DUBAI, 13th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Al Ansari Financial Services PJSC reported operating income of AED 326 million for the third quarter of 2026, down 0.6 percent compared with the same period last year.

Operating income for the nine months to September 2026 was AED 960.7 million, 0.5 percent lower year on year.

Net gain on currency exchange rose 0.5 percent to AED 181.6 million, while net commission income decreased 1.8 percent to AED144 million in the third quarter. Operating expenses increased as the Group invested to support long-term growth, including planned investments in people, the branch network and technology systems, with salaries and benefits up 1.1 percent and other operating expenses up 8.8 percent in the third quarter.

EBITDA for the third quarter was AED 128.1 million, down 5.7 percent, and net profit after tax was AED 79.8 million, down 12.3 percent, compared with first-half declines of 15 percent and 28.7 percent, respectively. The third quarter EBITDA margin was 39.3 percent, compared with 41.5 percent in the same quarter last year.

EBITDA for the nine-month period was AED 370.9 million, down 12.3 percent, with a margin of 38.6 percent compared with 43.8 percent a year earlier. The decline was due to a slight drop in operating income, coupled with increased expenses to support long-term growth. Net profit after tax was AED 231.1 million, a decrease of 23.8 percent.