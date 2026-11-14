UN official warns Ebola continues to spread in DR Congo

NEW YORK, 13th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Julien Harneis, UN Senior Ebola Coordinator, has warned that Ebola transmission continues in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), including in new areas, despite significant progress in combating the outbreak over the past six months.

Speaking to journalists on Friday, Harneis said substantial progress had been made in the Ebola response, but continued transmission required sustained efforts and stronger measures on the ground to contain the outbreak.

He outlined three operational priorities, including ensuring safe and unhindered access to affected areas, particularly as violence in parts of eastern DRC continues to hamper response efforts and contact tracing.

Harneis noted that violence in the DRC in recent days had killed more people than Ebola.