Interior Ministry urges strict traffic compliance after fatal Fujairah crash

ABU DHABI, 14th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Interior has renewed its call for motorists to strictly adhere to traffic laws, observe speed limits, and maintain safe following distances, warning drivers to stay alert to sudden slowdowns or stationary traffic.

In a statement issued following a deadly collision in the emirate of Fujairah, the ministry said road safety is a shared responsibility essential to preventing casualties and protecting road users.

Specialised police units, alongside ambulance crews, Civil Defence teams, and other emergency responders, were deployed immediately to the scene, the ministry said. Rapid, coordinated field operations allowed paramedics to administer emergency care, transport the injured to hospitals, and secure the crash site.

The Federal Public Prosecution immediately opened an investigation, ordering technical inspections, forensic laboratory testing, and formal victim identification procedures to determine the cause of the crash and establish legal liability.

In a joint update with the prosecution and relevant authorities, the ministry confirmed that 14 people were killed and 30 others injured in the collision. Following formal identification, the dead were confirmed as 10 Emirati citizens and four Indian nationals.

Those injured included eight Emiratis, seven Indians, six Omanis, three Egyptians, two Jordanians, two Pakistanis, and two Brazilians, the ministry said.

Authorities are continuing to coordinate on post-incident legal and administrative procedures while respecting the privacy of the victims' families, the statement added.

The ministry offered its condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.