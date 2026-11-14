Amanat Holdings' nine-month net profit rises 16% to AED145.3 million

DUBAI, 13th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Amanat Holdings PJSC, listed on the Dubai Financial Market, announced on Friday a 16% increase in net profit to AED145.3 million for the first nine months of 2026, driven by strong performance across its healthcare and education businesses and operational expansion.

Revenue for the period ended 30th September rose 23% to AED767.1 million, while adjusted EBITDA increased 54% to AED260.7 million. Adjusted profit from continuing operations more than doubled to AED154.3 million, reaching 2.1 times its level in the corresponding period of 2025.

The adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 34%, compared with 27% a year earlier, supported by higher patient and student numbers and improved operational efficiency.

Amanat continued implementing its AED1.5 billion three-year growth strategy, having deployed or committed approximately AED900 million, representing 60% of its target. The strategy focuses on expanding existing businesses, developing new projects and selective acquisitions, while targeting a return on equity of at least 10%.

Cambridge Health Group reported a 26% increase in revenue to AED366 million, while EBITDA rose 50% to AED103.1 million. Profit increased to AED45.4 million from AED12.4 million a year earlier.

Average inpatient numbers rose 28% to 549, reaching approximately 570 in the third quarter, up 34% year-on-year.

Following the reporting period, Cambridge completed the acquisition of UK-based Cornerstone Healthcare Holdings Limited, adding 283 specialist care beds and expanding its network capacity to more than 1,000 beds, with a medium-term target exceeding 1,500 beds.

In education, Almasar Education recorded 21% revenue growth to AED401.1 million, while EBITDA increased 36% to AED174.5 million and profit rose 28% to AED105.6 million.

Student and beneficiary numbers increased 12% to 31,200, with approximately 600 additional beneficiaries enrolled after the reporting period, bringing growth for the 2026-2027 academic year to 14%.

The education business also launched or acquired 11 new special educational needs facilities, including seven covered by definitive agreements or acquisitions completed after the reporting period.

Dr. Ali bin Harmal Aldhaheri, Chairman of Amanat Holdings, said the results reflected the strength and resilience of its healthcare and education businesses, supported by operational excellence, disciplined capital allocation and a focus on sustainable shareholder value.

He described the Cornerstone acquisition as a significant milestone in the group's international expansion, strengthening Cambridge's presence in the United Kingdom.

John Ireland, Chief Executive Officer of Amanat Holdings, said growth during the first nine months reflected higher patient and student numbers and improved operational performance.

He identified the integration of Cornerstone, continued development of the Riyadh and Jeddah projects, and expansion of specialised education services as key priorities.

Ireland reaffirmed the company's focus on converting investments into sustainable earnings growth while maintaining financial discipline and delivering attractive shareholder returns.

Amanat previously distributed an interim dividend of AED75 million, equivalent to 3% of issued share capital, under its three-year dividend policy, which targets a minimum annual cash dividend of 7 fils per share