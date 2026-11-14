FAA orders nationwide ground stop over communications outage

WASHINGTON, 14th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ordered a nationwide ground stop on Friday, suspending departures from all US airports until further notice following a communications outage affecting air traffic control centres.

The FAA said the order was issued due to a communications problem affecting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers, adding that its technicians were investigating the disruption.

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the communications issue had prompted the nationwide ground stop, while incoming international flights would be handled on a case-by-case basis.