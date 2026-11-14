University of Sharjah showcases research publications at 45th SIBF

SHARJAH, 14th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The University of Sharjah (UoS) is showcasing its latest academic and research publications and organising cultural discussions at the 45th Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF), held from 4th to 15th November at Expo Centre Sharjah under the theme "Made of Stories".

The university's participation highlights its research output, faculty publications and peer-reviewed journals in the humanities, social sciences, law and Islamic studies, featuring specialised research that enriches knowledge and supports scientific advancement.

The Research Institute of Humanities and Social Sciences is organising four sessions under the initiative Our Homes Are Emirati, coinciding with the Year of the Family.

The sessions address family quality of life, social cohesion, the media's role in reinforcing community values, nurturing children's talents and the evolving roles of senior citizens and retirees in society.

The programme includes three workshops titled "Active Retirement: New Roles for Senior Citizens and Retirees in the United Arab Emirates", "Family Quality of Life: The Foundation of Happiness and Building the Future" and "The Role of the Media in Strengthening Family Cohesion and Reinforcing Community Values".

A panel discussion titled "Nurturing Child Talents: Families as Partners in Developing the Nation's Creative Potential" completes the programme.

The university's participation reflects its commitment to disseminating knowledge, strengthening community engagement and highlighting its contributions to education, scientific research and social development.