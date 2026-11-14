Amir of Qatar, Turkish President sign mutual defence agreement

ISTANBUL, 14th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar, and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of the Republic of Turkiye have signed in Istanbul a joint defence agreement aimed at strengthening military cooperation between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Turkiye.

The agreement was signed on Friday at Dolmabahce Palace where the two leaders also witnessed the exchange of several agreements and memoranda of understanding covering consumer protection, market monitoring, education, and cooperation in peacebuilding, reconciliation and conflict resolution.

The joint statement issued at the conclusion of the session reaffirmed the two countries' goal to increase the volume of trade to US$5 billion in the near future.

It noted that Turkish contracting firms have executed 206 projects in Qatar, valued at $20.8 billion.

Furthermore, an agreement was reached to strengthen partnerships in several key areas: the defence industry—facilitated by the multilateral Badr Memorandum—liquefied natural gas (LNG) trade, space technologies (through the Es'hail-3/Türksat-Biruni satellite project), artificial intelligence, quantum computing, cybersecurity, and data protection.

Cooperation will also extend to the sectors of culture, health, youth and sports, labor, the environment, family affairs, and counter-terrorism.

It was also agreed that the 13th session of the Supreme Strategic Committee will be held in Doha in 2027.