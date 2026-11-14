Bahrain Crown Prince, French President discuss AI, renewable energy, industrial cooperation

PARIS, 14th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.R.H. Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain, and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed in Paris today ways to strengthen the strategic partnership and bilateral cooperation between the two countries, as well as issues of mutual interest.

The Crown Prince highlighted the depth of the longstanding friendship between Bahrain and France and the importance of expanding cooperation, particularly in modern technologies, artificial intelligence and renewable energy.

He also expressed appreciation for France's solidarity with Bahrain and its role in supporting regional security and stability and helping ensure the security of maritime corridors and the safety of international trade.

For his part, Macron underscored the importance of the strategic partnership between the two countries and reaffirmed France's commitment to further developing bilateral cooperation, particularly in the industrial sector, including collaboration with Aluminium Bahrain (Alba).