Indonesia targets 5.45% growth on robust economic fundamentals

JAKARTA, 15th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto emphasised that Indonesia’s macroeconomic fundamentals remain exceptionally robust, expressing strong confidence that the government’s full-year economic growth target of 5.45% is achievable.

Speaking at a press conference in Jakarta on Friday, Airlangga noted that the national economy expanded by 5.47% in the third quarter, serving as a primary catalyst for the 5.45% annual projection.

"We grew by 5.47% in the third quarter. Consequently, we expect to reach 5.45% growth by the end of the year," Airlangga stated as quoted by Indonesian news agency (ANTARA).

Highlighting the drivers of national resilience, Airlangga pointed to several stellar macroeconomic indicators.

First, inflation has been maintained at a relatively low 3.23% by international standards, remaining well within government budget assumptions.

Second, investment realization reached approximately 75%, totaling Rp1,539 trillion (approximately US$84.56 billion) through the third quarter, serving as a vital engine for sustained growth.

Third, foreign exchange reserves are held at a secure level of US$146.8 billion, complemented by a sustained trade surplus.

Finally, manufacturing activity saw the Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) climb to 54, signaling continued expansion in the manufacturing sector and robust business confidence.