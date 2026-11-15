Turning cans into climate action: EEG's historic 30th cycle celebrates three decades of environmental leadership

DUBAI, 15th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) marked a defining milestone in its environmental journey with the 30th Cycle of its Can Collection Drive, bringing together government entities, corporations, educational institutions, hospitality establishments, logistics and facility management companies, families and individuals across the United Arab Emirates in a powerful demonstration of collective environmental responsibility.

Launched in 1997, the Aluminium Can Collection Campaign has grown from a pioneering community recycling initiative into one of EEG's most enduring community environmental action programmes. What began with a simple yet purposeful objective — encouraging people to recognise the value of recyclable materials — has evolved into a sustained movement that demonstrates how individual actions, when multiplied across communities and generations, can create meaningful environmental, social and economic impact.

Under the inspiring slogan “Turn Your Can into Climate Action”, this landmark edition celebrated not merely the longevity of a campaign, but the determination of a nation to embed responsible consumption, resource efficiency and environmental stewardship into everyday life.

The significance of this milestone extends beyond the aluminium collected. It represents three decades of partnerships forged, environmental awareness cultivated and communities empowered to recognise that sustainability is not an occasional activity, but a responsibility that must be embraced consistently.

The 30th Cycle brought together participants from diverse sectors, reflecting the strength of collaboration in advancing environmental protection. From students and families collecting aluminium cans within their communities to organisations mobilising employees and integrating recycling into their sustainability programmes, each contribution formed part of a much larger national effort.

The Drive resulted in the collection of 16,755 kilograms of aluminium cans, with the active participation of 301 entities representing diverse sectors across the UAE, bringing the cumulative quantity collected since the campaign's inception in 1997 to 510,624 kilograms. These cumulative efforts have resulted in significant environmental benefits, including the reduction of approximately 7,664.46 metric tonnes of CO₂ equivalent emissions, energy savings of 116,210.59 million British Thermal Units (BTU) and the conservation of 12,395.20 cubic metres of landfill space.

This achievement reflects the value of perseverance, continuity and the collective determination of thousands of participants who have contributed to the programme over the years.

Among the outstanding contributors to this landmark edition were wasl, Emirates Flight Catering, and Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone. EEG commends these leading collectors for their exemplary environmental commitment, demonstrating how dedicated participation and collective mobilisation can translate sustainability ambitions into tangible climate action. Their achievements serve as an inspiration to other organisations and communities across the UAE to strengthen their environmental contribution.

However, the true significance of these figures lies not just in their scale but in what they represent: valuable resources diverted from landfills, responsible habits strengthened and a shared understanding that environmental protection begins with the choices individuals and organisations make every day.

The campaign also carries special significance during the UAE's Year of Family 2026, highlighting the important role of families in nurturing environmental awareness and passing sustainable values from one generation to the next.

By encouraging children, parents and communities to participate together, EEG continues to demonstrate that environmental responsibility begins at home and becomes more powerful when it is embraced collectively.

Commenting on the historic milestone, Dr Habiba Al Mar’ashi, Co-Founder and Chairperson of Emirates Environmental Group, stated: “Thirty cycles are not simply a measure of time. They represent thirty cycles of commitment, determination and shared responsibility. When we launched this campaign in 1997, we believed that meaningful environmental change could begin with a single responsible action. Today, that belief has become a powerful national movement, supported by generations of individuals, institutions and organisations who understand that protecting our environment is a responsibility we all share.

Every Aluminium Can that has been collected tells a story of conscious choice. Every school that participates helps nurture future environmental leaders. Every organisation that contributes demonstrates that corporate responsibility must translate into practical action. And every family that takes part reinforces the values that will shape a more sustainable society.

As we mark this milestone during the UAE's Year of Family, we are reminded that the greatest environmental legacy we can create is not measured by the resources we conserve and the values we pass on and the responsibility we inspire in future generations.

She further added that “The Can Collection Drive is closely aligned with the UAE's wider vision for sustainable development, particularly its ambitions to advance resource efficiency, reduce waste and accelerate the transition towards a circular economy.

The initiative contributes to the objectives of the UAE Circular Economy Policy 2021–2031 and the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategy, while supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals relating to sustainable communities, responsible consumption, climate action, environmental protection and partnerships.