World Diabetes Day 2026 highlights urgent need to improve early detection

GENEVA, 15th November, 2026 (WAM) -- This World Diabetes Day, 14 November, the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) calls on individuals, healthcare professionals, communities and governments worldwide to take early action on diabetes. With millions of people living with undiagnosed diabetes or unaware of their risk, acting early can save lives, prevent complications and improve health for all.

Under the theme “Early action on diabetes”, World Diabetes Day 2026 highlights the urgent need to improve early detection, ensure timely access to quality diabetes care and support action to reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes.

Diabetes is one of the fastest-growing global health challenges. According to the IDF Diabetes Atlas, 589 million adults are living with diabetes worldwide, with more than four in ten unaware that they have the condition. A further 635 million adults are at high risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

Delayed diagnosis can have serious consequences. Up to half of people living with type 2 diabetes already have complications at the time of diagnosis, while missed or delayed diagnosis of type 1 diabetes can lead to life-threatening diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA).

Early action can change this. Knowing the warning signs, understanding diabetes risk factors, accessing timely testing and ensuring ongoing treatment and support can help people live longer, healthier lives.

A new global research from IDF shows that people at increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes underestimate their risk and face barriers to getting checked. The cost of diagnosing people late is a key contributor to the $1 trillion spent by governments every year on diabetes, which represents 12% of all health costs.

The findings suggest that efforts to close the diabetes diagnosis gaps are failing. More than a quarter of a billion (252 million) adults worldwide are living with diabetes without knowing it. Most have type 2 diabetes.

Key findings include:

67% believe that people with prediabetes experience noticeable symptoms.

15% believe they are likely to develop type 2 diabetes, despite having at least two risk factors for diabetes.

43% reported they would not feel confident arranging a diabetes risk check.

84% say a check is worthwhile even when they feel healthy.