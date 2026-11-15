Italy fines Meta $880 mn over photo privacy

ROME, 15th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Italian regulators fined Facebook parent company Meta 805 million euros ($880 million) for accessing users' photos without their "specific" consent, the country's data protection authority said on Saturday.

Through the Facebook application for Android devices, Meta accessed photographs, videos and related metadata belonging to Italian users "without obtaining specific consent and without properly informing them", the authority said in a statement, according to AFP.

Meta said it would appeal the decision.

A company spokesperson said "we strongly disagree" with the assessment by the regulators "and the disproportionate level of the fine."