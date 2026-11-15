Google links Gemini to Wallet for spending analysis, budgeting

CALIFORNIA, 15th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Google has announced that users can connect its Gemini AI assistant to Google Wallet to analyse spending, prepare budgets and track recurring subscriptions directly through the chat interface.

The feature has begun rolling out in the United States across the web, Android and iOS, according to the company’s announcement, which gave no timetable for availability in other markets.

Part of Gemini’s Personal Intelligence feature, the integration allows users to tag @Google Wallet to ask questions about spending and saving. It enables them to review past expenses, generate interactive charts tracking budgets and cash flow, identify recurring subscription charges and flag price increases, and receive budget suggestions based on previous spending on shopping and travel. Users can also choose to link their credit cards and bank accounts to Google Wallet through Plaid for deeper insights.

Google said Gemini can only read account information through an optional connection that users can turn on or off at any time. The assistant cannot transfer, manage or invest their money.