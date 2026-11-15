US diesel prices fall to lowest in two months

NEW YORK, 15th November, 2026 (WAM) -- US diesel prices fell below US$6 a gallon on average on Saturday after two months above that threshold, retreating from record highs.

The national average retail diesel price was US$5.998 on Saturday, according to fuel price tracker GasBuddy. It had risen to US$5.820 a gallon on 3rd September, breaking the record set in 2022. Diesel topped US$6 a gallon on 10th September and hit US$6.519 on 22nd September.

Seasonal factors and a drop in crude oil prices, to which diesel prices are closely linked, are now helping bring prices down. Brent crude futures are down 18.5 percent over the past two weeks.