Bahraini delegation visits MOI to explore best security practices

ABU DHABI, 15th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Ministry of Interior has received a Bahraini delegation headed by Colonel Ibrahim Mohammed Al Sada, Director of the Information Technology and Electronic Innovation Department, to review security best practices, advanced systems and development initiatives, and strengthen bilateral cooperation.

The delegation visited the ministry's Innovation Centre, where they reviewed innovative technologies, projects and initiatives supporting security operations and digital transformation.

At the General Directorate of Happiness, the delegation was briefed on programmes promoting workplace happiness and wellbeing.

The visit also included the Smart Security Support Operations Room and Federal Data Analysis Centre, where the delegation reviewed advanced policing systems, artificial intelligence applications and data analytics supporting security operations and decision-making.