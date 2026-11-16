China’s CE-25A electric aircraft completes first piloted flight

SHANGHAI, 16th November, 2026 (WAM) -- China’s 10-tonne electric commercial aircraft CE-25A completed its maiden piloted flight, according to Xinhua, citing the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC).

The aircraft carried two pilots and one flight-test engineer during the flight in Binzhou, east China’s Shandong Province. The aircraft operated normally, and all performance indicators met expectations, COMAC said.

The CE-25A is COMAC’s first electric commercial aircraft. Designed mainly for intercity commercial flights, it can carry 19 passengers and has a maximum takeoff weight of 10 tonnes. It has a cruising speed of 300 kilometres per hour, a cruising altitude of 2,400 metres and a range of 400 kilometres.

The CE-25A, which completed its first unmanned autonomous flight in February this year, was developed jointly by COMAC, Chinese battery maker CATL, Shanghai Jiao Tong University and other partners.