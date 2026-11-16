Amazon loses 40 satellites as Boeing-Lockheed venture’s rocket fails

FLORIDA, 16th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Amazon lost 40 satellites after a Vulcan rocket owned by United Launch Alliance (ULA), the joint venture of Boeing and Lockheed Martin, failed yesterday shortly after liftoff from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, destroying its payload for Amazon’s Leo internet network in the launch company’s first mission failure.

The rocket failed roughly 10 minutes after liftoff from Space Launch Complex 41, and the cause was not immediately clear, as ULA sought to begin a regular cadence of launches for Amazon’s satellite internet constellation.

United Launch Alliance said in a statement carried by media that the Vulcan vehicle suffered an anomaly 10 minutes into the flight and failed to deliver the Amazon mission to orbit.