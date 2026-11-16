Brazil’s Ceará declares drought emergency in 65 municipalities

BRASILIA, 16th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Brazil’s northeastern state of Ceará declared a state of emergency in 65 municipalities for 180 days due to drought threatening residents’ water supplies, while heavy rainfall caused flooding in Ecuador, Argentina and Peru.

Under a decree issued by Brazil’s Ceará state and reported by media, authorities will strengthen monitoring of water resources, identify water supply systems requiring priority attention and authorise emergency works in response to the effects of El Niño on rainfall.

Authorities had forecast below-average rainfall in parts of northeastern Brazil through January 2027, while southern regions could experience above-average rainfall.