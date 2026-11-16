Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority to participate in Kuwait International Book Fair

ABU DHABI, 16th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority is set to participate in the 49th Kuwait International Book Fair, to be held from 18th to 28th November, showcasing 219 publications covering classical Arabic and Nabati poetry, literary studies, heritage and history.

The participation supports the authority’s efforts to promote Emirati and Arab cultural heritage and strengthen the presence of its publications at Gulf and Arab cultural events.

The authority’s participation aims to bring its publications to a wider audience of readers and researchers, showcase its role in documenting and disseminating poetry and cultural heritage, and encourage younger generations to explore this heritage. It also aims to build cultural and intellectual ties with readers in Kuwait and engage with the Gulf and Arab cultural scene.

Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority will showcase a selection of recent publications, alongside titles covering history and civilisation, maritime and folk heritage, social studies, Arabic language, literature and criticism, poetry and biographies.

The authority’s participation supports its ongoing efforts to promote heritage knowledge and strengthen the presence of Emirati and Arab heritage at regional cultural events. Visitors to its pavilion will be able to browse its publications and explore their cultural and educational content.