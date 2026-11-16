Tunisia’s tourism revenues exceed US$2 billion by end-October

TUNIS, 16th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Tunisia’s tourism revenues exceeded US$2 billion by the end of October, up 3.4 percent compared with the same period last year, according to figures presented by Tunisian Minister of Tourism Sofiane Tekaya to parliament on Sunday.

Speaking at a joint plenary session of the Assembly of the Representatives of the People and the National Council of Regions and Districts, the second parliamentary chamber, to discuss the Ministry of Tourism’s allocation under the 2027 state budget, Tekaya said tourism revenues reached TND7.152 billion (US$2.384 billion) by the end of October. Tekaya noted that more than nine million tourists visited Tunisia during that period.

The minister attributed these figures to growth in several tourism markets, including the European market, which accounted for 64.8 percent of Tunisia’s total tourism revenues, while revenues from the Russian market rose by 83 percent.