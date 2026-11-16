Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge marks historic milestone to crown FIA World Rally-Raid champions: FIA

ABU DHABI, 16th November, 2026 (WAM) -- FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem said the 35th edition of the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge reaches another significant milestone in its history later this month. The event will host the final round of the FIA World Rally-Raid Championship for the first time when it takes place from 22nd to 27th November, with the drivers, manufacturers and co-drivers’ champions to be decided.

Ben Sulayem, who founded the event in 1991, said it has now established itself as one of the world’s most enduring and technically demanding rally-raid events, and one which continues to grow. He said hosting the final round highlights the UAE’s global motorsport standing.

Organised by the Emirates Motorsports Organisation, the FIA member club in the UAE, the event starts and finishes in Al Ain, and once more presents a formidable test for competitors and rally machinery across some of the world’s most dramatic desert terrain.

He said that when he launched the event in 1991, his plan was to take it into the FIA World Cup for Cross Country Rallies, something achieved just two years later. The launch of the FIA World Rally-Raid Championship in 2022 opened a new era for the rally-raid community, providing a dedicated international championship for the sport.

The Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge has also played an important part in strengthening the UAE’s position as a global motorsport destination. Ben Sulayem said motorsport in the UAE has grown through long-term investment by the country’s leadership. The EMSO, the FIA’s member club, works hand in hand with government partners, organisers and volunteers, and the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge is a product of that strong collaboration.

He said the FIA’s task is to build on that foundation by growing the sport and opening doors for the next generation of drivers, officials and fans, adding that the UAE has an important role to play in the future of the sport.

The FIA World Rally-Raid Championship finale promises a compelling climax. Toyota Gazoo Racing’s Seth Quintero leads the Drivers’ Championship as the American pursues a maiden title against two of the sport’s most famous names. Quintero sits on 135 points, 14 ahead of Sébastien Loeb on 121, with Nasser Al-Attiyah third on 115. With 30 points available for the overall win in Abu Dhabi, all three remain firmly in contention.

The Navigators’ Championship mirrors the drivers’ contest, with Andrew Short leading on 135 points from Édouard Boulanger on 121 and Fabian Lurquin on 115. In the manufacturers’ contest, Dacia Sandriders hold a 47-point lead on 372 over Toyota Gazoo Racing on 325, while Ford Racing are third on 232.