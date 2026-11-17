UAE President receives written message from President Vladimir Putin delivered by Russian Security Council Secretary

ABU DHABI, 16th November, 2026 (WAM) – UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a written message from Russian President His Excellency Vladimir Putin.

His Highness received the message during a meeting with Sergei Shoigu, Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation. Shoigu conveyed to His Highness the greetings of His Excellency Putin, along with his appreciation for the UAE’s hosting of the trilateral talks involving the United States of America, the Russian Federation, and Ukraine, aimed at promoting dialogue and finding diplomatic solutions to the crisis.

He also conveyed His Excellency Putin’s appreciation for the UAE’s mediation efforts between Russia and Ukraine, which continue to successfully secure the release of prisoners from both sides. His Highness asked Shoigu to convey to His Excellency Putin his greetings and best wishes for the continued progress of Russia and its people.

Furthermore, the meeting addressed opportunities to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the UAE and Russia, as well as issues of mutual interest.

Also attending the meeting were His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; and several Sheikhs, and officials.