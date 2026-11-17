DUBAI, 17th November, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; H.H. Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Media Incorporated; and Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of National Media Authority; attended the fifth edition of the World Police Summit (WPS) on Monday at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The three-day summit, organised by Dubai Police in partnership with DXB LIVE, takes place under the theme “Connected for Impact: Uniting Global Policing to Safeguard Future Generations”.

The event was also attended by Matus Sutay Istok, Minister of Interior of the Slovak Republic; Panche Toshkovski, Minister of Interior of the Republic of North Macedonia;Colonel General Ramazon Rahimzoda, Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan; Ivan Kubrakov, Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Belarus;

Sudhan Gurung, Minister of Home Affairs of Nepal; Kamo Tsutsulyan, Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Republic of Armenia; and Colonel General Bakhodir Khamidovich Tashmatov, Commander of the National Guard of Uzbekistan, Major General Hamad Ahmed Al Munaifi, Assistant Under-Secretary for Public Security Affairs at Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior; Major General Adel Abdullah Ameen, Assistant Under-Secretary for Human Resources in Bahrain; and Abdellatif Hammouchi, Director-General of National Security and Director-General of Territorial Surveillance in Morocco; and sveral Police leaders from foreigh countries.

Across 15 thematic tracks, sessions and panel discussions, more than 90 countries will be represented, with 220+ professionals from law enforcement, the private sector and academia sharing one platform alongside startups and innovators. With 150+ exhibitors showcasing the newest technology, the Summit puts public-private partnership into practice.

In his opening address, Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, said:'' “This year’s summit is being held amid rapidly evolving geopolitical shifts that are casting a shadow over global security. Transnational organised crime has expanded, smuggling and human trafficking networks have become more sophisticated, and cyber threats have intensified. Extremist groups are exploiting the circumstances accompanying these developments to spread their ideologies and undermine the security of our communities.

“Against this backdrop, the future of policing must be shaped to become more flexible and proactive. This can be achieved by anticipating security and geopolitical risks, understanding their impact on people’s lives, and harnessing artificial intelligence to analyse data and transform it into proactive plans that prevent crime before it occurs,'' he noted.

“This also requires developing and equipping human resources, raising their awareness of geopolitical challenges, strengthening community partnerships, and fostering closer cooperation between security and police authorities and all segments of society.”

He added that the summit embodies the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership, which regards security as a cornerstone of development and recognises that shaping the future begins with dialogue, the exchange of expertise and best practices, and the building of alliances to strengthen the ability to address changing circumstances and challenges.

He added that the summit provides an opportunity to exchange experiences and expertise, develop capabilities, share best practices and identify innovative solutions, with the aim of shaping a future in which communities can live safely and remain protected against the threats of crime.

Furthermore, Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan inaugurated the exhibition held alongside the summit. During his visit, he explored key technologies and innovative solutions showcased by participating companies and entities in the fields of policing and security. H.H. was briefed on how these solutions contribute to enhancing operational capabilities, improving crime prevention, and strengthening responses to security challenges.